Active & Cooler Weather Next Week

Get out and enjoy the warmth this weekend when we may hit 70° for the first time this year! I say this because below normal temps are likely by the middle to end of next week. Now we have to take this with a grain of salt because average highs by the end of next week will be in the low 60s. So, we are talking highs mainly in the 50s into next weekend along with an active weather pattern. We really don't need more rain because it will only lengthen the duration of flooding along the Mississippi. So again please enjoy the warmth this weekend because we may not hit 70° again until the end of the month.