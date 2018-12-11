Active, But Mild Weather The Rest Of This Week

A mainly zonal weather pattern will keep weather systems rolling through the area this week. The zonal weather pattern also keeps our mild air mass in place, not just this week, but next week as well. Since our systems will roll through overnight some snow will mix in late Thursday into Friday. While no major storms is in sight, untreated roads could be slick Friday morning. Now for the mild air. Average highs are in the mid 30s, so above normal/mild temps means we will likely be in the mid to 40s some days. This is a trend that will likely continue well into next week which means a white Christmas in the Quad Cities is looking less and less likely.