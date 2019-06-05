Active Pattern Next Week?

According to the Climate Prediction Center wetter than normal conditions are expected through the 3rd week of June. This means more active weather is likely across the midwest again next week. This comes at an unfortunate time when rivers are swollen and the ground is saturated. It's too far out to get bogged down in specifics, but storms with heavy rain will most certainly lead to a renewed flooding threat and increase chances for additional flash flooding. This pattern will also bring below normal temps to the midwest likely resulting in highs only in the low 70s.