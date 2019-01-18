Active shooter simulation prepares Dewitt emergency teams for real-life scenario

When an active shooter attacks, preparation could save lives.

DeWitt Police, along with the Iowa State Patrol and Genesis Medical teams prepared today with an active shooter simulation.

DeWitt Chief of Police, David Porter, says "as you know the response to active shooters have evolved over time from the initial Columbine incident to how we respond now. The sooner we can get medical personnel into the building safely-- the better survival rate we're going to have in these type of events."

Law enforcement and emergency personnel played out the active shooter scenario as a team to smooth out their unified response to a real-life event.

Students and staff were the volunteer victims in the simulation. Some of them were sporting gory wounds created with stage makeup for responders to assess.

"We acted out what was said on our cards that told us what our injuries were and their extent,” says school counselor Mollie Johnson, who was one of today’s volunteers.

“I was supposed to be breathing pretty rapidly, and could only speak two to three words at a time—so it was supposed to be a pretty serious injury.”

Chief Porter says teams have been training for an active shooter for years. Today’s simulation is months in the making.

"The last year and a half we’ve done a lot of training with the Dewitt fire in going in and extracting casualties and treating victims and getting them out to triage to the ambulance. That’s the new wrinkle we've put in and we really wanted to test that."

