Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Fortnite creators claiming they ripped off the Carlton dance

The creators of the popular video game Fortnite have a battle to fight in court.

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Epic Games, claiming they ripped off his Carlton Dance.

That's the iconic dance Ribeiro was known for while playing the role of Carlton Banks on the 1990's sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Ribeiro is also suing Take-Two Interactive Software, which developed the NBA 2K series.

The lawsuits claim the game's creators unfairly profited by incorporating the Carlton dance moves into the games.

Epic Games is also facing lawsuits from two other celebrities for similar reasons.

Rapper Two Milly and internet sensation Russell Horning claim the game stole their moves as well.