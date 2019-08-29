Actor Matthew McConaughey to take on role of professor at University of Texas

Award-winning actor and producer Matthew McConaughey will take on the role of professor this fall as he joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin.

Actor Matthew McConaughey will soon be Professor Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin. (NBC/University of Texas at Austin)

McConaughey has been appointed a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication in the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

He had served as a visiting instructor since 2015, where he co-taught the 'Script to Screen' film production class and developed the course's curriculum.

McConaughey, who earned a film degree from UT in 1993, has been in more than 50 films and has experience as a producer, most notably for his work on HBO's "True Detective."

McConaughey's fall 2019 'Script to Screen' course will include a study of two of McConaughey's films, as well as a guest appearance from director and screenwriter Jeff Nichols.