Acura recalls SUV's due to increased risk of crash

Honda's luxury brand Acura is recalling more than 300,000 MDX SUV's in the United States.

The recall covers the MDX from model years 2014 through 2019.

The company says water can lead into the rear light seals and cause electrical problems, potentially deactivating the exterior position lights and some interior lighting.

Without real tailgate lid lights, a vehicle may not be visible to other traffic at night, increasing the risk of a crash.

So far, Acura has not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue.

Acura dealers will replace the seals and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring free of charge.

Owners will be notified early next month.