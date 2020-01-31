Adam Sandler signs deal with Netflix to make 4 more films

FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.” (Source: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File/Invision)
Updated: Fri 3:45 PM, Jan 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix to make four more films.

The streaming giant announced the partnership with Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions on Friday. The actor has had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”

Netflix leader Ted Sarandos says the company is excited to extend its partnership with Sandler, because audiences “love his stories and his humor.”

The company says Sandler’s 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery” starring him and Jennifer Aniston was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. last year and one of the most popular in eight other countries.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 