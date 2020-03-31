Addiction recovery programs take meetings online during coronavirus pandemic

For 25 years, William Moyers has been in recovery, connecting with others battling addiction.

(NBC)

"The stakes are very high here and so too are the rewards," said Moyers, vice president of public affairs for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

But that path now hitting a detour as those working to overcome a disease rooted in isolation are forced to isolate.

"Suddenly we're all being told to socially distance ourselves from each other, we're not allowed to hold hands and say the serenity prayer the way we're used to," Moyers said.

Nationwide, coronavirus is forcing the cancellation of in-person 12-step meetings and many of their alternatives, leaving those in recovery without critical support a time of high anxiety and worry.

"I think we'll have an increased relapse rate at all stages of recovery because of these circumstances," said Marvin Seppala, Chief Medical Officer Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

But recovery programs are not giving up, instead pivoting, taking meetings online via Skype and Zoom.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation quickly expanding its “Recovery Go” platform that was set to launch in two states before the pandemic to all locations.

"In our virtual programming we have about 80 percent of people who were in our face-to-face programming and that's within the first few days," Seppala said.

"We're staying connected, we're sharing ourselves with each other,” Moyers said. “It's not the same if we were in a room together but it sure beats the alternative."

Until in-person meetings resume, a virtual lifeline in a pandemic.

For links to several organizations offering virtual or over-the-phone sobriety support visit:



www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline



www.na.org



aa-intergroup.org/directory.php



www.hazelden.org



www.familiesanonymous.org



www.intherooms.com/home/



www.naranonchat.com



al-anon.org

