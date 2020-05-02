Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 757 additional positive cases for a total of 8,641 positive cases.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

87 percent of the new positive cases Saturday are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place. 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk, and Woodbury counties.

Officials say as Governor Reynolds mentioned in Friday's press conference, the state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as SHL completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week.

According to IDPH, an additional 5 deaths were also reported, 353 are currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 63 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH, the additional 5 deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County , 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

