Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 83 additional positive cases for a total of 868 positive cases. An additional 8 deaths were reported to IDPH.
More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
According to IDPH, an additional 8 deaths were also reported:
• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)
• Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),
• Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
• Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)