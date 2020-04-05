Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 83 additional positive cases for a total of 868 positive cases. An additional 8 deaths were reported to IDPH.

More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

According to IDPH, an additional 8 deaths were also reported:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

• Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

• Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

• Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

