Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 122 additional positive cases for a total of 1,510 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported.

• Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)

• Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)