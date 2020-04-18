Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 181 additional positive cases for a total of 2,513 positive cases. There have been additional 974 negative tests for a total of 20,434 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 10 deaths were also reported, 193 are currently hospitalized, and 1,095 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 10 deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),

• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),

