Adler performance of Kinky Boots postponed due to weather

Complications from the weather have forced a change of plans for the musical performance of Kinky Boots at the Adler Theater.

The Adler says weather-related complications delayed the arrival of cast and crew. The performance has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the January 30 date will be honored for the June 19 performance. Patrons who wish to receive a refund should take their tickets to the original point of purchase immediately.

If you have any questions call the theater at 563-326-8500.

