Adler performance of Kinky Boots postponed due to weather

Movie theater seats, Photo Date: 8/25/2009 / Photo: Beatrice Murch / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 2:59 PM, Jan 30, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Complications from the weather have forced a change of plans for the musical performance of Kinky Boots at the Adler Theater.

The Adler says weather-related complications delayed the arrival of cast and crew. The performance has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the January 30 date will be honored for the June 19 performance. Patrons who wish to receive a refund should take their tickets to the original point of purchase immediately.

If you have any questions call the theater at 563-326-8500.

 