Adopt-a-shelter-cat month celebrated at King’s Harvest

It is national adopt-a-shelter-cat month, so King's Harvest Pet Shelter in Davenport is offering a reduced fee on cats all month long. Right now, all cats over 6 years old are half off, and starting the 17th you can get $20 off a cat if you bring clumping litter as a donation. One employee says with the summer just starting a lot of people are leaving for vacations and the number of adopters is dropping.

“We're just trying to do everything we can to kind of supplement this kitten frenzy we're having right now, being able to help out the kittens and being able to adopt out the cats we have here,” said assistant director of the shelter, Rochelle Dougall. “We can keep taking in cats when we're creating space for all of our other cats and the new cats coming in, so we can do adoptions and then we can take in more cats and that's how the flow goes.”

Dougall also said spaying and neutering your animals is important, that way there isn't an overcrowding of cats running around. All cats under the age of one at the shelter will be the same price this month.