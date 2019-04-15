Adult, child injured in shooting at Chuck E. Cheese in Ala. during diaper change

Vestavia Hills police a shooting Saturday afternoon that injured two people in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese’s in Vestavia Hills was accidental.

A shooting that injured two people in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese’s in Alabama was accidental, but injured a 2-year-old. (Source: WBRC)

Lt. Michael Keller with Vestavia Hills PD confirms an adult and child were shot in the restaurant’s parking lot. The male victim was shot in the chest and the child was shot in the leg.

The female child was transported to Children’s with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening. The male victim has been taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.

Vestavia police say the shooting happened while the man was changing the child’s diaper.

“You don’t expect anyone would bring a gun around where kids would be. It just doesn’t make any sense,” John Gerrard said.

John and Ashley Gerrard, of Bessemer, took their 2-year-old daughter to the Chuck E. Cheese’s and were there at the time of the shooting.

“I was very scared,” Ashley Gerrard said. “When you think about someone else’s child being shot, you don’t want yours to be. Anything can happen, anywhere.”

For the Gerrard family, keeping their family safe, is sometimes a gamble.

“You never can tell anywhere you go. It’s like flipping a coin,” said John Gerrard.

