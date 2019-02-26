Adult learning workshops at the Putnam encourage self-care

The Putnam Museum says their next season of its adult learning series, the Learning Lounge, is all about sharpening your mind through self-care.

The program is for people 21 years and older and will kick off on Thursday, March 14th at 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with Your Body vs. Technology, led by Dr. Traci Nelson-Johnson of Nelson Chiropractic.

Visitors will receive a complimentary drink and appetizer as they learn from Dr. Nelson-Johnson how to achieve a healthier work-life balance and ways to battle workplace fatigue.

“Given the fast-paced world we live in, it’s easy for everyday stressors to pile up and spill into other areas of our lives,” said Dr. Nelson-Johnson. “This season of the Learning Lounge will help guests feel better through time-tested stress-management techniques, and to loosen up and make new friends.”

Nelson Chiropractic, as the sponsor of this semester’s Learning Lounge, also will host free spinal screenings from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 9, April 13 and May 11 at the Putnam.

Additional Learning Lounge workshops are planned through May 2, giving visitors the chance to enjoy adult beverages and learn from other inspiring guests and local professionals.