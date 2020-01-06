Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom’s baby was hers

Court records state a woman accused of kidnapping a Texas mother who was later found dead plotted to present the mother’s baby girl as her own.

Investigators found the infant along with the lifeless body of her mother at a home in the Houston area last month.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing a week earlier in Austin.

An arrest affidavit for Magen Fieramusca states the 33-year-old abducted Broussard and packed her into the trunk of a car.

The document says Broussard’s body was later found in Fieramusca’s car, but no one has been charged with Broussard’s death.

