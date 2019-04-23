Affidavit: Man had child in car as he followed, rammed another vehicle

An Arlington man is accused of ramming another vehicle multiple times while his child sat in the front seat of his vehicle.

Jeffrey Brown, 45, is charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and child neglect.

According to an affidavit, deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault around 11 a.m. Sunday. The victim said Brown followed him from Airline Road to Highway 269 and hit his vehicle four or five times.

The victim said he drove up to 100 mph at times during the incident in an effort to get away from the suspect. He said he finally escaped after turning off the highway.

The victim said he noticed a child in Brown’s front passenger seat.

Deputies located Brown and took him into custody. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail and later released after posting $20,000 bond.

