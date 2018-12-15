Affordable Care Act Health Coverage Sign up deadline Saturday.

For Americans in most states, Saturday, December 15th, 2018, is the last day to sign-up for health coverage through the affordable care act's marketplace.

For Residents living in 39 states, open enrollment through healthcare.gov will end at 11:59pm, local time.

Just over 4 million people have selected health care plans for 2019 so far, according to the marketplace. But federal data shows the average number of people signing-up daily, is down more than 9%.

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act, a/k/a ObamaCare, should be invalidated completely.

The ruling determined the individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional.

But officially, the health care law remains in place.

You can learn more about the Affordable Care Act, or sign-up for coverage by visiting

Health Care Information