After "deep consideration" officials say RAGBRAI is postponed until 2021

After "deep consideration and collaboration" officials with RAGBRAI have announced they will be postponing RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021.

"The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one," officials said in a Facebook post. "We strongly feel that this is in everyone's best interest. RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation. Based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn't feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk."

Officials say the RAGBRAI XLVIII route will remain the same for 2021.

"The towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021," officials said. "The full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date."

You can view the full statement and a F.A.Q section at this link.