Afternoon Storms, Especially North Of I-80

A few storms will be possible over the area today, mainly along and north of I-80 between 1PM-7PM. Some of these storms may produce some large hail and heavy rain, but areas more to our NE are favored. With clouds and rain around today we will likely hit highs in the mid 70s, but the humidity will start be noticeable by the end of the day. This is sign of things to come as heat and humidity will headline our weather by the end of the week.