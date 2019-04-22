Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

Potentially active weather will setup across our area this afternoon and early evening. As an area of low pressure tracks into our area showers and storms will develop. Some of these may be able to produce large hail and high winds, especially north of the Quad Cities where the area of low pressure will be tracking. Dewpoints will need to be watched today, if we can get low 60s north of I-80, some stronger storms are likely, if not we will still have storms, but the potential for strong storms will be much lower. All our storm activity over the area will wane after sunset as we lose energy and temps will fall back to the 40s and 50s overnight.