Ag Tresspass bill signed into law

A bill designed to protect ag operations from deceptive infiltration has been fast-tracked into law.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the so-called ag trespass bill into law Thursday, March 14, 2019. The measure was approved by the House and Senate two days earlier.

The measure allows for the prosecution of people seeking to be hired at a farm or puppy mill in order to record animal living conditions.

A coalition of groups including the Animal Defense League Fund, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the Center for Food Safety, and Public Justice issued a statement saying, "We are deeply disappointed that despite fierce opposition from the public, Iowa has enacted a new Ag-Gag law just months after a federal court struck down a similar Iowa law that criminalized investigations at factory farms, slaughterhouses, and puppy mills."

The group says the measure violates a constitutional right to free speech.

