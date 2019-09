A new business is opening up a facility in Rock Island.

Agrisolutions held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning in Rock Island for its new facility. (KWQC)

Agrisolutions held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for its new 110,000 square foot facility.

The facility currently employs 30 people but is projected to grow to more than 100 employees over several years.

Agrisolutions provides farming implements for all types of operations.