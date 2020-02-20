Airbnb host finds drugs, knives, blood stains

An Airbnb host said his Kansas home was trashed after a couple rented a room from him for two days.

An Airbnb host said his home was trashed after a couple rented a room from him for two days. (Source: WDAF/CNN)

Christopher Sayegh listed a private room in his home on the site.

After he rented it out to two individuals last weekend, the room was destroyed.

The couple left drugs out, put knives in the wall and there were bloodstains on the sheets and walls.

The damage cost thousands of dollars to clean up.

"It was bad. I mean, I had a manic episode and I was basically cleaning really bad. Well, really good actually," Sayegh said.

Police confiscated the drug paraphernalia, which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Rebecca Singh and 23-year-old Joseph Crane.

They were charged with felony possession of meth and cocaine.

Their bond was set to $10,000 each.

Sayegh said he contacted Airbnb and was assured the matter would be handled.

“The reported behavior has no place on Airbnb,” the company said in a statement. “We’ve removed the booking guest from our community and are in communication with the host to initiate a claim through Airbnb’s $1 Million Host Guarantee.”

Sayegh said he will continue to use Airbnb if the company helps him get the proper security system he needs to feel comfortable.

He also said he is sharing this experience as a cautionary tale to others.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN. All rights reserved.