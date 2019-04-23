Alabama sheriff's deputy put on leave over anti-LGBTQ social media post

A Madison County deputy is on administrative leave after comments he made on social media. Those comments had to do with the LGBTQ community.

The now-deleted post was in response to a news story referencing the suicide of a young man. In the post, the deputy came up with a different version of what LGBTQ should stand for and said he was offended by the movement.

This post was brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office, which issued this statement:

"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges complaints of social media post allegedly made by an employee of the Sheriff’s Office to a local media outlet’s FB post on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office has assigned these allegations to be audited with the information that has been provided to us. The Sheriff’s Office holds all its employees to high standard, and the public can be assured that a thorough and complete audit will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken.

The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the audit.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responds promptly to allegations of misconduct by any of it’s employees. The process of investigating misconduct allegations is in accordance with established Madison County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures and Madison County Personnel Department policies and procedures.

Sheriff Kevin Turner offers his condolences to the family and friends of Nigel Shelby whose young life was lost to suicide last week. Nigel was featured in a WZDX Fox 54 online media post to their Facebook Page raising awareness to bullying in schools. The post that has been brought to our attention was associated with that WZDX posting.

Sheriff Turner states ‘Bullying of any group or person in or outside of schools is unacceptable, and I welcome any and all efforts to raise awareness to bullying and bring bullying to a stop. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the community support and engagement we have received over the years, and we look forward to growing those community partnerships.’"

