Alan Jackson Tour to make a stop in Des Moines

Just announced, Alan Jackson will be making a stop in Des Moines as part of his Alan Jackson Tour. The country star will be in Des Moines to perform on September 11.

According to his Facebook post, he will launch his tour right after the first of the year on January 10.

"The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will be thrilling audiences far-and-wide as they relive their favorite songs night-after-night in city-after-city."

No word yet on when tickets will go on sale but you can find a full list of tour dates at this link.