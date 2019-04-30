Albany, Ill. police investigate possible animal neglect after animals found inside flooded home

The Albany Police Department is investigating a case of possible animal neglect and abuse after fire fighters rescued animals from inside a flooded home.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, crews were called to a home on the 200 block of 7th Avenue North around 9:00 on Tuesday. Using cold water rescue suits, fire crews rescued the animals from the home. A cat was found clinging to a mattress submerged in water and a dog was perched on a staircase.

The police department believes there was between two and 3.5 feet of water in the home.

The Albany Police were assisted by the Albany Fire Department, Whiteside County Animal Control, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albany Public Works Department.

