Police chief expresses concerns over law enforcement ability to enforce proposed recreational marijuana legalization bill

Albany's chief of police says regardless of whether or not an individual agrees or disagrees with the recreational marijuana bill, he says from a law enforcement perspective he doesn't feel police have the tools in place to enforce the new parameters effectively and efficiently.

Chief Wyatt Heyvaert of Albany says he wishes the legislature had "slowed down a bit" and given law enforcement "time to get more people trained and equipment for drug recognition experts. All of that comes at a cost to a city to provide. But it also infringes on police executives doing more with less because you're going to have more people away at training. So I wish they would have given us more time to complete these tasks," he adds.

Chief Heyvaert says enforcement of the five plant rule is also difficult. Under the proposed law, anyone with a medicinal marijuana card will be allowed to grow up to five marijuana plants.

"To monitor that it going to be next to impossible. We have to keep in mind people's fourth amendments rights and unreasonable search and seizure in law enforcement. So unless you get a consent to search it's going to be very difficult to monitor if someone has five plants or 50 plants," says Chief Heyvaert.

Some law enforcement officials concerned about the proposed law also site reports from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment /a>

and from Colorado's Department of Public Safety - Division of Criminal Justice.

These Colorado reports are mandated by the state to provide insight but keep in mind there's a lack of historical data to compare and contrast against.

Some of the key findings from the most recent 2018 reports include:

1) unintentional marijuana consumption among children under 9 years old continues a slow upward trend. And there is no significant increase from 2016.

2) in 2017, 3% percent of adults surveyed in the Colorado Health Department's reports said they drove a few hours after using marijuana in the past 30 days. The 2018 report cites no statistical change between 2014 to 2017.

3) But according to the criminal justice report 19.7% recent marijuana users reported driving after using marijuana.

Albany chief of police says he wishes Illinois had taken the time to collect data ahead of bringing this proposed law into effect so that law enforcement could be more prepared and effective in enforcing the law.

