Viola man held on over a dozen charges including sex abuse and child pornography

An Illinois man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Viola, Illinois.

On June 13, 2019, officials with the Viola Police Department asked the Illinois State Police investigators to assist them with an investigation involving a man who may be involved with child pornography.

Police had received a tip that 44-year-old James E. Haley, of Viola, Illinois, was involved in sexual abuse and manufacturing child pornography. Through a thorough investigation, officials were able to gather digital evidence and witness statements against Haley.

Haley was arrested and booked on Thursday, August 15 and was taken to the Mercer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Haley is being charged with one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, 14 counts of Child Pornography and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Anyone who may have additional information is acted to call the Illinois State Police at 309-948-4818. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cypertipline.com or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-582-3500 or go t this link.

The investigation was conducted along with State, Local, and Federal law enforcement partnerships to include the Viola Police Department, Moline Police Department, Rock Island Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and federal authorities. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office.