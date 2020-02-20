Aledo man pleads guilty to hitting Bettendorf officer with vehicle

An Aledo man charged in November with striking a Bettendorf officer with his vehicle and leading officers on a chase that ended in Davenport has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Jonathan Cole Swearingen, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault on persons in certain occupations-use or display a weapon, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, and child endangerment in Scott County District Court.

He will be sentenced April 9.

The assault and eluding charges are a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, while the child endangerment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bettendorf police were called to the Isle of Capri early Nov. 21 for a report of a theft.

Officers found a white 2007 Dodge Caliber with a passenger matching the description of the suspect and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Swearingen, drove away after letting his male passenger out of the front seat, according to an arrest affidavit.

Another officer activated his emergency lights and got out of the squad car to get Swearingen to stop. Swearingen then revved his engine and accelerated quickly as he drove toward the officer, according to the affidavit.

The officer tried to move out of the way, but Swearingen served and struck him in the right elbow/arm area with the outside driver’s side mirror and the left knee with the right front bumper area, according to the affidavit.

The officer got back into his squad and chased Swearingen, who fled westbound on Grant Street and continued westbound on State Street against the one-way traffic designation.

A woman and a five-year-old girl were in the backseat of the car. The woman said she repeatedly told Swearingen to stop, according to the affidavit.

He eventually lost control of the car near the intersection of River Drive and Oneida Drive in Davenport, according to the affidavit.