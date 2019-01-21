Aledo woman warns of Medicare scam but can't report it

Targeted by scammers and nowhere to turn. An Aledo woman is warning about phone callers claiming to be from Medicare. It can't be reported because the office to call is closed due to the government shutdown.

“810-394-5567,” said Barbara Sierer, as she recount the number that called her.

That’s the phone number that Barbara Sierer says keeps calling her calming to be from Medicare. She says the caller kept asking for her Medicare number.

“He kind of stunned me at first and I said well, what do you want that for? He said well, I have to activate it for you ma'am,” said Sierer.

Even when she refused, the caller kept insisting.

“No ma'am I am from Medicare and I need your number to activate it and he said it several times,” said Sierer. “Then I’m like no, I don’t think so, I think this is a scam,”

The suspected caller proceeded to give Sierer a badge number. After hanging up, she called Medicare and told them about the scam hoping to warn others.

“As we all age and everything we can't remember everything. He even kind of had me believing him for a while there,” said Sierer.

Medicare told her the number is indeed a scam and gave her another number to call to report the issue, but instead she got an answering machine.

“Due to the government shut down, they are not taking any calls. So I’m like okay, and it was just an answering machine, it wasn't a person,” said Sierer.

So we called the number claiming to be from Medicare and got this message.

“The subscriber you have dialed is not in service. If you feel you have received this message in error. Please hang up and try your call later,” said answering machine.

We even tried the number Medicare gave Sierer to report the issue.

“Welcome to the Federal Trade commission’s Consumer Response Center. Due to the government shutdown, we are unable to offer this telephone service at this time. We will resume normal operations when the government is funded,” said answering machine.

Sierer says although she can't do much she just has one message, so others won't fall victim.

“You should never give your number out, your Medicare number is yours and Medicare has your number,” said Sierer. “They don't need to get it from us because they already have it,”

Earlier this month, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office sent out a message about people receiving similar calls from Medicare. They advise that if you have received this call and provided your information, please contact your local authorities.

Medicare personnel say they will never call you on the phone without warning and ask for any personal information.

