“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is finished with his chemotherapy treatments and is back at work for the next season of shows.

The game show host was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer five months ago.

A spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Trebek is working on season 36 of the popular quiz show.

The new season will begin airing on local affiliates Sept. 9.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.