All ABOARD! Here comes the Holiday Train

On the evening of Saturday, December 7th, the Canadian Pacific "Holiday Train" will be lighting up the right of way. The train will arrive in Clinton at 6:40 and Davenport at 9. Under clear skies it looks like both locations will have temps in the mid 30s. Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott will be performing for the crowd. Donations of food items are encouraged. For more info go to https://www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/healthy-donations