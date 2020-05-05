All Heritage Days activities canceled in Bellevue, Iowa

City officials in Bellevue, Iowa have announced the cancellation of Heritage Days 2020.

"For the safety of our community, due to COVID-19, the Council voted last night to cancel all Heritage Days 2020 activities (parade, park activities, ski show, South Riverview Street activities, & fireworks," officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say while the decision was not taken lightly, they city is looking forward to a safe, fun and prosperous Heritage Days 2021.

More summer events and activities will continue to be discussed at each council meeting.