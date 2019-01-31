All Time Record Low In The Quad Cities This Morning

When the QC dropped to -31 at 3AM it marked the first time the QC had ever dropped below -30° on record and we didn't stop there. The official low temp today was -33°! This broke the old record that stood for only a few hours. That's right, we hit -29° at 11PM last night which broke the old record of -28° set back on 2/3/1996. I imagine -33° will stand for much longer than -29° as our all time record. We were close to tying the all time low temp for the state of Illinois too, but it still stands at -36° in 1999. What a culmination of all this arctic air.