After several weeks of verification process, Mt. Carroll, Illinois is officially home to the coldest temperature ever recorded (at an official site) in the state of Illinois at -38°.
-38° occurred on January 31st, 2019, the same day the Quad Cities set their all time record low at -33°. -38° breaks the old record of -36° set in Congerville, Illinois back in January of 1999.
The State Climate Extremes Committee got together and examined the site and equipment used to take the weather observations. After a few weeks of examination they determined they could verify Mt. Carroll's new record low of -38°.
All Time Record Low Temperature In Illinois Now Official
