All Time Record Low Temperature In Illinois Now Official

After several weeks of verification process, Mt. Carroll, Illinois is officially home to the coldest temperature ever recorded (at an official site) in the state of Illinois at -38°.

-38° occurred on January 31st, 2019, the same day the Quad Cities set their all time record low at -33°. -38° breaks the old record of -36° set in Congerville, Illinois back in January of 1999.

The State Climate Extremes Committee got together and examined the site and equipment used to take the weather observations. After a few weeks of examination they determined they could verify Mt. Carroll's new record low of -38°.