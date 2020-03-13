All training and activities canceled through end of March for Special Olympics Iowa

All training and activities have been canceled through the end of March for Special Olympics Iowa.

Officials with Special Olympics Iowa say this is in correspondence to athletes, families and volunteers.

The president and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa, John Kliegl instructed coaches to suspend practices and training club activities until further notice.

“The decision to suspend all training and activities was made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of everyone in the Special Olympics Iowa community, athletes, Unified partners, coaches and volunteers,” said Kliegl. “For many of our athletes, training is a way to combat health and wellness challenges, along with the social isolation that they are faced with on a daily basis. Our athletes will need the support of friends and fans right now.”

Special Olympics Iowa will work with coaches and supporters to help athletes stay healthy and engaged with the Special Olympics community while training is suspended. Kliegl encourages families to work out together at home and to stay social by joining the Facebook group, Stay Healthy with Special Olympics Iowa.

Additional information, scheduling updates, and tips will continue to be available on their website, www.soiowa.org/coronavirus/.