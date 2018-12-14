Iowa Utilities Board: Alliant Energy can raise natural gas rates

The Iowa Utilities Board has approved a settlement in the natural gas rate case filed by Alliant Energy-Interstate Power and Light Company that will allow the company to increase its natural gas rates for customers.

Alliant had sought a nearly $19.8 million increase, or 8.43 percent. The settlement provides for a $13.94 million annual base rate increase, or 5.94 percent, for the utility company.

Alliant also had sought to increase residential customer monthly charges from $13 to $16, but the settlement allowed for no residential increase in the monthly charge.

General Service monthly customer charges will increase from $30 to $34.

