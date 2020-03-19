Alliant Energy temporarily suspends disconnection for non-payment

Customers of Alliant Energy will not have services suspended or receive late fees temporarily during the "public health emergency related to the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

"In addition, the company plans to waive late fees in Iowa to help customers who are suffering financial hardships and will collaborate with partners and organizations in Wisconsin to offer a similar solution," officials said in a release. "In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, worrying about continued access to utility service should not be anyone’s top concern."

The temporary suspension will "alleviate customer concerns" which will allow them to concentrate on the health of their families and businesses according to officials.

"While the ongoing COVID-19 situation may create financial stress and difficulty for some customers, Alliant Energy is encouraging them to set up payment plans based on their ability to pay," officials said in the release. "This can be done online at the company’s new My Account site, which allows for fee-free credit card payments. The site, alliantenergy.com/myaccount, and the company’s mobile app (compatible with Apple and Android devices), are available 24/7, and provide customers fast, reliable access to up-to-date account information as well as the opportunity to report outages."

"Another resource available to customers is 211. Via call, text or chat, customers can talk with local 211 community resource specialists to discuss a variety of services and resources that are available to help them through this difficult situation.

As company Chairman, President and CEO John Larsen shared in his message to customers last week, Alliant Energy is focusing on the safety and well-being of customers and employees while also adhering to established health protocols. “Protecting our workforce ensures we can continue serving our customers and provide the reliable service you count on,” Larsen stated in his message.

Alliant Energy prides itself on doing everything it can to minimize risks and continue serving customers while living its Values to Do the right thing and Care for others. Earlier today, the company announced a $100,000 donation to help non-profits and assist with rising community needs.

While we do not know how long the state of emergency will last, by working together with state and local officials and industry leaders, heeding the advice of medical professionals and keeping safe social distances, we will continue to ensure the safety of our communities."