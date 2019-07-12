Almost 500,000 people joined a Facebook event to storm Area 51 - and the media are covering it like it’s real

A guy named SmyleeKun, who is a Twitch celebrity, created a joke Facebook event to storm Area 51 on Sept. 20, and many news outlets are covering the event like it’s real.

To clarify - Twitch is a streaming platform for a gamers and Area 51 is a secret military base that many believe had an alien space craft that crashed on earth. (See: 1996′s “Independence Day," any “X-Files” episode about the conspiracy, “Mars Attacks” or myriad other pop culture references.)

A plan of attack posted on the event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” has a plan of attack that sends in “rock throwers," “people armed to the teeth,” and “anti-vaxxers” before the “rest of us sneak in safely.”

In an effort to obtain objectivity, most news outlets are reporting the straight facts, missing the point that the event is full of alien memes, people asking about the food truck situation for the event, and suggested SnapChat filters. The news wants to believe.

But, if you want some real UFO news, the Senate Intelligence committee was briefed about reported encounters U.S. Navy pilots had with unidentified flying objects. President Donald Trump confirmed that he, too, was briefed on the subject.

The truth is out there, folks, just not on Facebook.

