Alorica hiring 100 people in Davenport

A Quad City company is looking to fill 100 jobs and is holding two upcoming hiring events.

Alorica is looking for employees to join its contact center in Davenport. The company currently provides customer service for clients in healthcare, media & entertainment, and logistics fields.

Based on the position and experience, starting pay is $13 per hour.

If you are interested the company is holding a hiring event on Sat., March 7 from 9 a.m. - noon and another on Wed. March 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at its facility at 250 E 90th St. in Davenport.

For more information, go to Alorica.com

