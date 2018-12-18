Altercation leads to one male victim being shot, condition unknown

Officials are investigating after an altercation near Dollar General on the 2600 hundred block of West Locust Street, in Davenport.

Police tell TV6 that one male victim has been shot and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Police say the victim has been transported to a local hospital.

Police say they have not arrested any suspects and investigators are working to locate a suspect.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as information is given.