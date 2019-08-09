Alternating Currents: Frequently Asked Questions

With Alternating Currents happening at the end of the month, starting on August 22, a lot of viewers and goers may have questions regarding the festival.

The Alternating Currents website lists questions they are frequently asked. You can find the list below.

Q: So what’s this Alternating Currents festival all about?

Music. Film. Comedy. Art. - On Aug 21 - 25, downtown Davenport will be brimming with energy as over a dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists.

Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES/EVENTS + 16 VENUES; the public is encouraged to visit from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues. For more information about downtown, click here.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting this festival for a variety of reasons; it gives us a chance to highlight our incredible cultural scene while also building-up the local businesses that make our downtown unique. We're big fans of the Quad Cities too; we couldn't think of a better way showcase this amazing gem on the Mississippi River to the world.

Q: How does admission work; is some of this FREE?

The only ticketed venues are Adler Theatre, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Exit Realty Fireside Garage and the Redstone Room @ River Music Experience. All the other venues and events are FREE!

There are two tickets associated with Alternating Currents; the ticket for the Adler Theatre show, and the Weekend Pass that gets you entry and priority access to the 3 other venues we just mentioned.

The Weekend Pass is only $20 in advance and provides entry to EVERY SHOW ALL WEEKEND (other than the Adler). No doubt you should buy it if you’re wandering downtown all weekend. We will also be selling weekend passes during the event. Again, all other venues beyond these three are still FREE all weekend.

Q: What does “priority access” with Weekend Pass mean?

“Priority Access” with a Weekend Pass means if you show up to a ticketed-venue and the place is already at capacity, you get first dibs for entry as a patron leaves the venue via a separate line. We also open up venues early for ticket holders. It’s the same model South by Southwest (SXSW) festival has used for years. With so many events across downtown though, you can always bounce to another show or event if you don’t feel like waiting in line (assuming there is a line to begin with). Again, only Redstone Room at RME, Exit Realty Fireside Garage and Raccoon Motel require a door-ticket or Weekend Pass.

Q: Hold on, I’m still not sure I get it?

We understand; it’s a new concept around here. Just show up downtown! We promise; it’s really pretty simple (and fun!) Basically, you’re going to be bouncing around checking out cool stuff while grabbing food and drinks along the way. Roam. Wander. Check out a show for 15 minutes, then check out one you love for an hour. It all makes sense once you experience it. So make it your own, and check out a little bit of everything on our artistic buffet.

Q: Is this event All-Ages with Kid-Friendly events?

The event is all-ages; HOWEVER, some venues are 21+, particularly in the evening. Each venue’s age-restrictions are the same as their typical rules on any normal day. We will have kids programming in the River Music Experience Courtyard, and all of our art events are kid friendly, too. Some movies (and my concerts) are a good fit as well, but be sure to read up on our website before you bring your kiddo to a particular movie or gig.

Q: Where do I park?

Downtown Davenport has three perfectly located parking ramps with cheap parking costs, and street parking is FREE! The Brady St. ramp is located (you guessed it) just off of Brady St., the Redstone Ramp is just behind the River Music Experience and the Harrison St. ramp is (you guessed it again) just off of Harrison St. Parking is pay before you play similar to a parking meter. All three ramps have kiosks on the main floor of the ramp.

Click here for more parking info and ramp locations.

Q: How many years has this event been happening?

This is our second year hosting Alternating Currents! We have tapped into the Quad Cities best talent to create the village that is making this festival happen.

Q: Will there be camping?

No.

Q: Where can I get a press pass?

A: We love the presence of Media and Press at the festival, please contact Jason Gilliland at jgilliland@quadcitieschamber.com for a Press Application.

Q: Is it possible to record this event?

A: Professional audio and video equipment is prohibited. Violations could result in confiscation of the devices and violators will be removed from the premises.

Q: What VIP opportunities are available?

A : Many of our venues will have opportunities to have special VIP parties for you to entertain clients or your employees. These packages vary depending upon the size of group and band that is playing.

Coming from out of town?

First off, THANK YOU! We're excited for you to explore our downtown scene! Getting around can sometimes be tricky in a new place, and we totally get that. With a little help from google maps and our trusty Downtown Davenport Partnership website, we've got you covered. Here are the places to stay, eat, and shop! Take pictures and share them with us by using #tagtheQC!

MORE INFO:

Food and Alcohol

One of our favorite aspects of Alternating Currents is all of the love that is going back in to the downtown Davenport businesses. For food, we want you to hop in and grab a quick bite to eat at one of our restaurants or food trucks. If you're ready to party, we’ve got plenty of bars and restaurants, and many of our official venues have both food and adult beverages, too.