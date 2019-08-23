Alternating Currents: Kyle Carter's trek

Kyle Carter, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, is gearing up for Alternating Currents this weekend.

You can find a full schedule of events on the Alternating Current's website.

This is who Kyle is planning to check out this weekend.

Friday Trail:

• Vinyl Record Sale & Ellis Kell Party Kick-Off

o 4PM, RiverCenter, Mississippi Hall

• Ben Miller Band

o 5PM, RME Courtyard

• OMG Becky Fest

o 6PM, RiverCenter, Great Hall

• Comedy on Tap 1st Lineup

o 7PM, Front Street Tap Room

• Idea Factory: Why Craft Brewers Collaborate vs. Compete Panel Discussion

o 8PM, Great River Brewery Patio

• Laugh Tracks

o 9PM, Raccoon Motel

• Calliope Musicals

o 10PM, Redstone Room

• Radkey

o 11PM, Exit Realty Garage Stage

Saturday Trail:

• Pop-Up Arts Show

o 9:30AM, EICC Campus Lobby

• Kids Activities

o 10AM, RME Courtyard

• Mo Carter at OMG BeckyFest

o 11:30AM, RiverCenter, Great Hall

• Seafarer

o Noon, Ruby’s

• Al & Bret

o 1:30, Up Sky Bar

• Short Films @ The Figge

o 2PM, Figge Art Museum

• SCW Pro Wrestling

o 3:30PM, RiverCenter Lawn on 2nd Street

• Film Feature: Overdue w/ Q&A by Stephen Folker

o 4PM, Figge Art Museum

• Claire & the Bears

o 6PM, Front Street Brewery

• Comedy @ Mac’s 2nd Lineup

o 7:30PM, Mac’s Tavern

• Mike Mains & The Branches

o Raccoon Motel

• G Love & Special Sauce

o 9PM, Redstone Room

• Idea Factory After Dark: Exploring Culture of Drag

o 10PM, Exit Realty Garage

• Raccoon Motel Final Night Patio Hangs

o Until ?