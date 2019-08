Alternating Currents is returning to the Quad Cities this weekend. It's a festival that features music, film, art, comedy and more.

Returning to the Quad Cities area this year is Alternating Currents; a festival that features music, film, art, comedy and more. The event will begin on August 22 and go until August 25 in the downtown Davenport area.

TV6 sat down local comedian Bobby Ray Bunch, who will be performing, ahead of the festival.